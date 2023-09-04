Moreno Evelyn V Buys 379 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.67. 6,321,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

