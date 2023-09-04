O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $27.02 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.57. 4,184,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $435.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

