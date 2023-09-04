Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

