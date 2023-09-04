Financial Avengers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 4.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,497,000 after buying an additional 699,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

