J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $79,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 339 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.46. The stock had a trading volume of 996,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average is $200.40. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.82 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

