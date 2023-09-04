Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $104.49. 4,593,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

