Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 37,750 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $296.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

