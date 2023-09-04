First Washington CORP Sells 67,783 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Washington CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,783 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

