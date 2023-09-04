Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $134,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

