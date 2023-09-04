Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.01 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77. The stock has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.