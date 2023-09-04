Capital Market Strategies LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 9.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.09. 46,383,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.75 and its 200-day moving average is $350.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

