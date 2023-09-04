Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 94,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. 2,024,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,276. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

