Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.20. 1,697,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,505. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

