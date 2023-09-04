Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,892,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,290,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHO stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,774. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

