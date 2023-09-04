J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $7.66 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 250,948 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.15. 5,214,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,564. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.3588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

