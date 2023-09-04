J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 144,681 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. 3,720,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,572. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

