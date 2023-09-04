738 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $221.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.