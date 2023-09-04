SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373,854 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,920,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $81.13. 7,991,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,567. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

