J.Safra Asset Management Corp Takes $157,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.02. The stock had a trading volume of 520,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.94 and a 200 day moving average of $286.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.