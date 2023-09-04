J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 511 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 412.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in American Tower by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,539,000 after acquiring an additional 178,446 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 242,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day moving average of $193.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.55 and a 1-year high of $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

