J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $104,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

