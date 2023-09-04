J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,392,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170,830. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

