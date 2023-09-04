J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New $110,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,334. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.