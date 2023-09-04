Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,821,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,875,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 57,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.13. 4,238,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

