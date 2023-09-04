Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 448 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $224.68. 3,047,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day moving average is $210.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $316.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.