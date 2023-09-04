Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Honeywell International by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.39. 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

