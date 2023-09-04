Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 104,989 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,989 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $129,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

