Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,284,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,046,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

