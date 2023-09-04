Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $35.37 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,769 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.11. 4,970,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.