Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,116 shares of company stock worth $35,952,543. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.45. 54,856,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,622,594. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,469.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

