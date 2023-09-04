Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $232.51. 2,562,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,283. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.