Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,055 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

