Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.90. 7,951,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,173,646. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.