12,580 Shares in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Bought by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Voyager Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,708. The firm has a market cap of $443.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.