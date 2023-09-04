The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

