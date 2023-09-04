Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 330,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $92,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 820,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $229,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $17,279,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $3,523,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.94. 2,136,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

