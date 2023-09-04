GMX Price Down 13.1% This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $32.23 or 0.00124464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $289.98 million and $10.75 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,434,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,996,885 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

