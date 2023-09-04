Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 341.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.02. 1,703,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

