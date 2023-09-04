LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,292,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,073,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

