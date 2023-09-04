Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 80 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Tesla were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 109,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.01. 132,541,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,811,516. The stock has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,229 shares of company stock worth $17,090,884. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

