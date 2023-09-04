Moreno Evelyn V Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $1,034,539. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $117.01. 5,990,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,087. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

