Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.05. The stock had a trading volume of 880,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.19.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,693 shares of company stock worth $4,558,687. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.