Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after buying an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,904. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.