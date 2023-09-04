Girard Partners LTD. Sells 8,714 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.80. 16,671,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

