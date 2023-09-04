Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 1,785 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,808,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,030,922. The firm has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

