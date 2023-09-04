Moreno Evelyn V Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,951.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2,720.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

