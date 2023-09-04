Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

