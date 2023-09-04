United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211,154 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 5.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $123,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,993. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

