CannabisCoin Price Down 0.9% This Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $200,011.05 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,896.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00246532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00746149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00547324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00059295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00117636 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.