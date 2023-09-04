Hidigital btc Price Hits $3.49 on Major Exchanges (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hidigital btc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the exchanges listed above.

